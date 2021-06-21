Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Recent Results From A Joint Veritas/Breakthrough Listen Optical Technosignature Search

Presentation #207.01 in the session “Extrasolar Planets II”.

by G. Foote and the VERITAS Collaboration
The Breakthrough Listen (BL) program collaborates with telescopes from around the world in order to perform the most comprehensive search for technosignatures—signals which can only come from technology outside our solar system—ever attempted. The VERITAS Collaboration, operating four imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes located in the southern Arizona desert, joined the BL program in 2018 to search for a specific type of technosignature in the optical wavelength, namely short-duration laser pulses. During 2019-2020, VERITAS performed 127 dedicated observations of BL targets and conducted an archival search on 143 previously observed BL targets. In this work, we present our latest results on the dedicated observations and archival campaign. This work currently represents the largest technosignature search ever performed by an atmospheric gamma-ray telescope.

