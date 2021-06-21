Skip to main content
The properties of warm ionized gas through radio recombination lines

Presentation #210.02 in the session “Feedback and the Interstellar Medium”.

by P. Salas and K. Emig
The warm ionized medium (WIM) is one of the major components of the Galactic interstellar medium, where it accounts for roughly 20% of the total gas mass. Radio and FIR observations of ionized gas have revealed the presence of a component that is denser than the WIM. However, it is still unclear whether this denser component of the WIM (D-WIM), is related to the envelopes of HII regions, the ionized boundaries of molecular clouds or if it is a more compact and shorter lived version of the WIM or WIM compressed in the spiral arms of the Galaxy. In this talk I will present observations of low-frequency (<1 GHz) hydrogen radio recombination lines with the Green Bank Telescope, which are a powerful tool to determine the physical properties of the D-WIM and its relation with the WIM.

