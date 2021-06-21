Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Science Prospects for CMB-S4: Project Overview and Instrument Design

Presentation #211.06 in the session “Cosmology II”.

by The CMB-S4 Collaboration and A. Crites
Published onJun 18, 2021
This talk will discuss CMB-S4, the next-generation ground-based cosmic microwave background experiment. CMB-S4 will consist of 21 telescopes planned at the South Pole and in the Chilean Atacama desert surveying the sky with 550,000 cryogenically-cooled superconducting detectors for 7 years, CMB-S4 will deliver transformative discoveries in fundamental physics, cosmology, astrophysics, and astronomy. This talk will discuss the science prospects for CMB-S4 including the project overview, instrument design, and forecasts.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with