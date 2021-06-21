Science Prospects for CMB-S4: Project Overview and Instrument Design

This talk will discuss CMB-S4, the next-generation ground-based cosmic microwave background experiment. CMB-S4 will consist of 21 telescopes planned at the South Pole and in the Chilean Atacama desert surveying the sky with 550,000 cryogenically-cooled superconducting detectors for 7 years, CMB-S4 will deliver transformative discoveries in fundamental physics, cosmology, astrophysics, and astronomy. This talk will discuss the science prospects for CMB-S4 including the project overview, instrument design, and forecasts.