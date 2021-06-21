Synthetic Spectroscopy Of Near-Chandrasekhar-Mass Type Ia Supernovae From The Double-Degenerate Channel

Type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) are the result of the explosion of carbon-oxygen white dwarfs (WDs). SNe Ia inform the rate of acceleration of the universe and the Hubble tension. Yet, the nature of their stellar progenitors remains a subject of active investigation. The canonical single-degenerate channel, consisting of a WD rapidly accreting from a non-degenerate star, is widely invoked to explain the origin of near-Chandrasekhar SNe Ia. In this work we suggest that the merger of two white dwarfs through the double-degenerate channel may instead be the origin of the majority of near-Chandrasekhar mass SNe Ia. I will present synthetic spectra and classifications from hydrodynamical models of these double-degenerate near-Chandrasekhar mass events.