Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Synthetic Spectroscopy Of Near-Chandrasekhar-Mass Type Ia Supernovae From The Double-Degenerate Channel

Presentation #211.09 in the session “Cosmology II”.

by M. Ferrari, S. Neopane, R. Fisher, K. Bhargava, S. Toonen, and S. Yoshida
Published onJun 18, 2021
Synthetic Spectroscopy Of Near-Chandrasekhar-Mass Type Ia Supernovae From The Double-Degenerate Channel

Type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia) are the result of the explosion of carbon-oxygen white dwarfs (WDs). SNe Ia inform the rate of acceleration of the universe and the Hubble tension. Yet, the nature of their stellar progenitors remains a subject of active investigation. The canonical single-degenerate channel, consisting of a WD rapidly accreting from a non-degenerate star, is widely invoked to explain the origin of near-Chandrasekhar SNe Ia. In this work we suggest that the merger of two white dwarfs through the double-degenerate channel may instead be the origin of the majority of near-Chandrasekhar mass SNe Ia. I will present synthetic spectra and classifications from hydrodynamical models of these double-degenerate near-Chandrasekhar mass events.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with