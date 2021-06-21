Updates To The Virtual Solar Observatory

The Virtual Solar Observatory (VSO) is a community-driven tool that allows users to seamlessly search for data from multiple, geographically distributed solar data providers. In this presentation we will describe the latest updates to the VSO, including newly available data sets, and the adoption and use of REST (REpresentational State Transfer) and TAP (Table Access Protocol) methods that expand the reach of the VSO. We will also describe the VSO’s support for data providers written in Python, and the VSO’s interaction with the SunPy Project to bring access to solar data via a SunPy VSO client. Finally, we will briefly outline how the VSO will contribute to NASA’s Heliophysics Digital Resource Library.