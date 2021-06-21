Investigating Dynamics of Coronal Hole Jets

The solar wind is a stream of charged particles originating from the Sun to the interstellar medium. Regular interactions of solar wind with the Earth’s magnetosphere and ionosphere gives rise to Auroras. Any alterations in the solar wind affects Earth’s magnetic field and can cause geomagnetic storms. Thus, understanding the formation and acceleration of the solar wind is critical towards investigating the Sun-Earth connection and predicting space weather. It is of the consensus that the solar wind originates in the lower solar atmosphere and along coronal holes (regions of open magnetic fields).

The solar chromosphere serves as a bridging region between the photosphere and the corona. This dynamic layer is filled with a plethora of features that vary in time and space. In this project we focus on plasma dynamics of jets observed along the coronal hole boundary. The interaction of these events with the neighboring plasma can influence the energy and mass flow across the solar atmosphere and influence the solar wind.

We will aim to address the questions:

A.1) What physical processes create upward propagating jets on the boundary of the coronal hole? A.2) What physical processes are responsible for the acceleration and create turbulence in the jets?

We present a statistical study of oscillations associated with jets formed along the coronal hole boundaries. Since the coronal hole region has open field lines, jets can transfer mass and energy along open field lines and reach the solar wind. We will investigate oscillations of different motions using CRISP instrument on-board Swedish Solar Telescope (SST). We will classify these oscillations as high-frequency (>5 mHz) and low frequency (<5 mHz) regions, and then investigate different waves that flow around the jets. We will then show whether such jets are observed in IRIS and SDO channels that probe the higher solar atmospheric regions. We will show how the morphology of the jets vary as we travel across the solar atmosphere and in future work, we will show how plasma properties change, in order to quantify their role as mass and energy channels that could accelerate the solar wind.