Astronomers For Planet Earth: engaging with the public to forge a sustainable future

There is no “Planet B”. We are living in a climate crisis and the responsibility to address it lies with us all. As astronomers, we have a unique perspective on Earth and climate change: our knowledge of distant worlds means that we appreciate the fragility of Earth and understand the insurmountable difficulties of finding an alternative home.

Astronomers for Planet Earth (A4E) is an international group of 800+ past and present astronomy students, educators, and professional scientists united to share their astronomical perspective about the Earth and climate change with the public. The primary goals of the organization are 1) to provide astronomers interested in addressing the climate crisis with a community to discuss ideas and share resources, 2) to provide the public with information about the climate crisis, and 3) to provide the climate movement with an astronomical perspective.

A4E is a fast growing network of astronomers from over 40 countries. Since our inception in 2019, we have produced numerous outreach videos, have been involved in organising sustainability sessions at international conferences, have created several calls to action, and our members have authored several articles in Nature Astronomy addressing the intersection of astronomy and climate change.