Photometric Observations Of Kepler Missions Eclipsing Binary Epic 201458798

Two follow up observing sessions of Kepler’s Eclipsing Binary star system EPIC201458798 (from the K2 mission) were conducted in the Spring of 2018 and 2019 utilizing the 0.4 m subnet of the Los Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope network. The total duration of observations for each session (~77 days) was comparable with the duration of observations done by the Kepler telescope ~80 days. 900-1000 images were obtained during each session with an integrating time around 1 minute, resulting in about 800 magnitude measurements per session. In contrast, the Kepler telescope provided almost continuous measurements of this star with an integration time per image of about 30 min, resulting in about 3,250 photometric points. Differently from the Kepler telescope measurements which were conducted with one very broad filter (~5000–9000 Å), the observations in this study was made up of four filters: B,V, ip, and rp. This data was processed and the period, time of minimum, and depth of the eclipses was determined. The results were compared with the data obtained by the Kepler telescope and other historical records.