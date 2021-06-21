New Light Curves of LP133-373 Reveal Flaring and New Eclipse Timings

We present new photometric data on the eclipsing binary LP133-373. Images were collected using two wide-band filters: Johnson V and Cousins R and were reduced using the Image Reduction and Analysis Facility (IRAF). All photometry was performed using the AstroImageJ(AIJ) software package and is multi-aperture differential photometry. Analysis includes the detection of a flare event and some eclipse timings. Previous studies by others have mentioned period changes and radial velocity changes over time, so we continue to monitor LP133-373.