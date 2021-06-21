Skip to main content
Published on Jun 18, 2021

New Light Curves of LP133-373 Reveal Flaring and New Eclipse Timings

Presentation #215.03 in the session “Binary Stellar Systems I”.

by N. Terracciano and T. Vaccaro
Published onJun 18, 2021
We present new photometric data on the eclipsing binary LP133-373. Images were collected using two wide-band filters: Johnson V and Cousins R and were reduced using the Image Reduction and Analysis Facility (IRAF). All photometry was performed using the AstroImageJ(AIJ) software package and is multi-aperture differential photometry. Analysis includes the detection of a flare event and some eclipse timings. Previous studies by others have mentioned period changes and radial velocity changes over time, so we continue to monitor LP133-373.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
