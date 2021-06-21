Photometric Analysis of NSVS 694986, NSVS 890397, and NSVS 3350218

We present new photometric analysis and updated models of the eclipsing variable binary stars NSVS 694986, NSVS 890397 and NSVS 3350218. Photometric images were taken in the Johnson B, V, and Cousins R band passes. All images were reduced with the Image Reduction and Analysis Facility (IRAF). Differential ensemble photometry was performed using the AstroImageJ (AIJ) program. The systems were modeled using PHysics Of Eclipsing BinariEs (PHOEBE) program. With PHOEBE, a synthetic light curve was compared to the observed light curve to determine best-fit model parameters. Observed times of minimum light were determined and compared to a calculated time of minimum light. Original estimates of the temperatures of the stars were made using 2-D extinction maps. However, temperature and extinction estimates for NSVS 3350128 were inaccurate due to it’s low galactic latitude. The more recent Bayestar19 3-D extinction map has greatly improved the measured extinction. We present stellar models for NSVS 694986, NSVS 890397, and improved temperature, color, and stellar models for NSVS 3350218.