The Characterization of EZ CMa (WR6)

Recently, it has been suggested that the variability of the bright WN4 star EZ CMa (WR 6, HD 50896) that has a period of 3.7 d could be attributed to a close binary system with some eccentricity and fast apsidal motion with a period of only ~100 d. Past analyses have attributed this variability to large-scale wind structures from a single star with a rotational period of 3.7 d. We began observations with the CTIO 1.5 m telescope and the high-resolution CHIRON spectrograph to look for radial velocity shifts that could be attributed to the orbital motion. Alternatively, we may find that the variability is attributable to large-scale wind structures. In this iposter, we will present the first analysis of a subset of these data, which cover 5 months of time with two-week intervals of data collection and similar duration gaps between the observation runs.