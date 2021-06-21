Skip to main content
Updated Status And Performance Of The Cosmic Origins Spectrograph

by R. Plesha, F. Ahmad, T. Ake, M. Asfaw, D. Dashtamirova, S. Dieterich, T. Fischer, W. J. Fischer, E. M. Frazer, A. Hirschauer, N. Indriolo, B. L. James, R. Jedrzejewski, C. Johnson, N. Kerman, L. P. Miller, M. Rafelski, J. Roman-Duval, K. Rowlands, D. Sahnow, R. Sankrit, and D. Soderblom
In 2009, the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS) was installed on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). Twelve years later, COS is more scientifically productive than ever before. Beginning in October 2021, concurrently with the beginning of HST Cycle 29, COS will begin operations at lifetime position 5 (LP5). LP5 will be enabled for standard G130M settings, excluding cenwave 1222, and will follow the same COS2025 rules, thus extending the lifetime of COS even further than originally expected. Here we present highlights of recent calibration work such as: COS operations at multiple lifetime positions, updates to the error arrays in the calibration pipeline, and a general status update.

