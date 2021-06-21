Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Chandra X-ray Galaxy Catalog

Presentation #216.07 in the session “Space Based Instrumentation and Catalogs”.

by A. Cassity, D. Kim, G. Fabbiano, A. Rots, E. O'Sullivan, J. Martinez Galarza, and F. Civano
We present the first results of the Chandra X-ray Galaxy Catalog (XGC) utilizing the Chandra CSC2 catalog and other all-sky surveys. The XGC will be the most extensive of its kind, including ~10,000 normal (non-AGN) galaxies with related multiwavelength all-sky data from radio to X-ray. We apply multiple catalog information simultaneously – X-ray luminosities, X-ray to optical flux ratios, WISE IR color, etc. together in order to build a clean galaxy sample with the least possible source contamination. The XGC will be made publicly available and will be used to revisit X-ray scaling relations of galaxies, measure their X-ray luminosity functions (XLFs), and investigate these properties across mass, redshift, and morphological type.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
