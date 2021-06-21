A Statistical Study of Solar Origins of Switchbacks

Magnetic field switchbacks are discovered to be ubiquitous in the solar wind using in-situ data from Parker Solar Probe (PSP). Several scenarios have been raised in theoretical studies to explain the origin of these switchbacks, and the small-scale activities in the solar atmosphere are plausible drivers, directly or secondarily, among them. Combining full disk Hα off-band images from Big Bear Solar Observatory (BBSO), Hα images from Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG), ultraviolet (UV) images from Atmospheric Imaging Assembly on Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO/AIA), and high-resolution observations from Goode Solar Telescope (GST) and Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS), we survey small-scale energetic events from the lower chromosphere to the corona and report the statistical distribution of their lifetime and frequency of appearance. This study suggests possible candidates for solar origins of the switchbacks.