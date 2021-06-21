Cosmic Magnetic Fields And Angular Momentum Of Protogalaxies

The origin of angular momentum of galaxies is primarily discussed within the framework of tidal torque theory initially proposed by Hoyle (1949) and formulated in detail by Peebles(1969). An additional important unknown aspect of galaxies is the origin of the observed large scale magnetic fields in them. One of the primary scenarios currently in vogue is that the galactic magnetic fields are a frozen in relic of primordial magnetic fields which may have been generated perhaps during inflation. In the proposed poster, I will present the analysis of the effect of primordial magnetic fields on the acquisition and evolution of the angular momentum of a proto galaxy.