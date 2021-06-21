The Primordial Inflation Polarization Explorer (PIPER): Constraining Models of Dust Emission

The Primordial Inflation Polarization Explorer (PIPER) is a balloon-borne experiment that measures the polarization of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) on large angular scales. Twin telescopes preceded by variable-delay polarization modulators measure Stokes Q and U independently in each pixel. A series of flights from the northern and southern hemispheres will allow PIPER to map 95% of the sky at 200, 270, 350, and 600 GHz, measuring the dust foreground with an order of magnitude greater sensitivity than Planck to achieve a signal-to-noise ratio greater than three for polarized dust emission within each 15 arcmin beam over nearly the entire sky. We discuss foreground subtraction as well as what constraints PIPER will be able to place on models of dust emission.