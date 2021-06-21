Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Deterministic and Stochastic: Period Variations of Eclipsing Binaries

Presentation #231.03 in the session “Binary Stellar Systems II”.

by J. E. Ybarra, D. R. Hancock, and A. Pizzetti
Published onJun 18, 2021
Deterministic and Stochastic: Period Variations of Eclipsing Binaries

The differences between observed and calculated ephemeris eclipse times (O - C ) can reveal variations in the periods of eclipsing binaries, and therefore can be a tool to investigate the evolving behavior of these systems. Many potential causes include apsidal motion, perturbations by a third body, and magnetic torques. Depending on the cause, the variations can be stochastic or deterministic, or a combination. In this study we examine some methods to probe whether OC period variations are chaotic deterministic, periodic deterministic, or stochastic.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with