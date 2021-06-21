Using Proper Motions From CatWISE2020 To Uncover New Objects In The Solar Neighborhood

In an effort to complete the census of cold objects in the solar neighborhood, we have been searching for objects such as brown dwarfs, low mass stars, white dwarfs, etc. CatWISE2020 has improved upon the motion and infrared measurements of AllWISE by leveraging archival WISE and NEOWISE data collected from 2010 to 2016 at W1 and W2 (Marocco et al. 2020). The improved astrometric accuracy will lead to the discovery of previously unrecognized high motion objects in the solar neighborhood. Using candidate selection criteria outlined in Meisner et al. 2019, we made a list of high-proper motion objects and paired them up with their 2MASS counterparts. From this list, we present the discovery of a low mass star, a subdwarf, 4 white dwarfs, 2 Brown Dwarfs and one object of “an unknown type”. Additional analysis into the contaminants reveal the discovery of 2 dust obscured galaxies. We also present additional follow up on other objects published elsewhere. These discoveries were found by making color-color diagrams of the motion candidates and then manually searching for interesting outliers. We are currently pairing our list of motion objects with UHS and VHS data which will allow us to go deeper with the color color diagrams and uncover a trove of interesting objects.