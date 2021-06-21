Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Optical Photometry of the WR 140 binary system as the dust forms

Presentation #231.05 in the session “Binary Stellar Systems II”.

by M. J. Peatt and N. D. Richardson
Published onJun 18, 2021
Optical Photometry of the WR 140 binary system as the dust forms

Through collaboration with the AAVSO, we obtained new multi-color photometry of the colliding wind binary WR140 after the late-2016 periastron passage. Similar to the 2001 periastron passage, we find that there must be dust that forms in our line-of-sight causing photometric dips. However, the dips in the recent periastron are different in shape and duration from the 2001 periastron passage. We discuss the similarities and difference as well as some initial interpretation during this iposter presentation.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with