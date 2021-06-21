Optical Photometry of the WR 140 binary system as the dust forms

Through collaboration with the AAVSO, we obtained new multi-color photometry of the colliding wind binary WR140 after the late-2016 periastron passage. Similar to the 2001 periastron passage, we find that there must be dust that forms in our line-of-sight causing photometric dips. However, the dips in the recent periastron are different in shape and duration from the 2001 periastron passage. We discuss the similarities and difference as well as some initial interpretation during this iposter presentation.