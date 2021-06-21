Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Stellar Merger Simulations with Octo-Tiger

Presentation #231.06 in the session “Binary Stellar Systems II”.

by P. M. Motl, D. Marcello, S. Shiber, O. De Marco, J. Frank, G. C. Clayton, P. Diehl, and H. Kaiser
We present results from recent simulations we have conducted with Octo-Tiger. In this status report update, we report results including double white dwarf mergers that may be progenitors of the unusual R Coronae Borealis stars and stellar mergers in contact systems that proceed via the Darwin instability. We compare our results from Octo-Tiger to the results form other codes such as Flow-er in addition to scrutinizing simulation results as additional levels of refinement are included in the evolution. We also explore the computational performance of Octo-Tiger in these production simulations. Because Octo-Tiger uses HPX to run in parallel, the code is able to scale to run large problems on tens of thousands of cores.

