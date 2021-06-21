Stellar Merger Simulations with Octo-Tiger

We present results from recent simulations we have conducted with Octo-Tiger. In this status report update, we report results including double white dwarf mergers that may be progenitors of the unusual R Coronae Borealis stars and stellar mergers in contact systems that proceed via the Darwin instability. We compare our results from Octo-Tiger to the results form other codes such as Flow-er in addition to scrutinizing simulation results as additional levels of refinement are included in the evolution. We also explore the computational performance of Octo-Tiger in these production simulations. Because Octo-Tiger uses HPX to run in parallel, the code is able to scale to run large problems on tens of thousands of cores.