H I Kinematics Of IC 63

The photochemistry of photo-disassociation regions (PDRs) is affected primarily by ultraviolet(UV)radiation. This radiation can cause dynamical changes in the gas that can affect the process of star formation. We present high-resolution H I (21cm) interferometric mapping from GMRT+WSRT+DRAO, in addition to other gas tracers such as C+, to probe the gas kinematics of the PDR IC 63. The dust structure of the PDR obtained from Herschel and WISE satellites are correlated with the gas emissions. Our H I data analysis enables us to distinguish between the bright galactic background emission and the emission from the cloud itself in order to accurately subtract the background contamination. Different levels of spatial smoothing were applied to optimally determine which emission represented physical objects. After smoothing and subtracting background noise, we produced a velocity channel map of the H I emission. This analysis shows that the IC 63 cloud is primarily redshifted in velocity, relative to the molecular gas. False-color composite images of H I, [C II], and H-alpha, as well as contoured integrated intensity maps of H I and [C II], were used to qualitatively examine the morphology of gas emission in this PDR. The resulting analysis shows that at the head of the nebula, the expected onion-like layering of different gas tracers is present, but at the ‘secondary clump,’ we observed a puzzling lack of layering between different gases. Future work will include an analysis of position-velocity (PV) diagrams to inform our interpretations of the composite images and integrated intensity maps.