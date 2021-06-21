Successful Reproduction Of Solar Differential Rotation In High-resolution Calculation

We carry out unprecedentedly high-resolution MHD simulations with the supercomputer Fugaku and succeed in reproducing the solar differential rotation (DR) with solar parameters. The observation of the solar DR has a long history, and it is well confirmed that the solar equator region is rotating faster than the polar region. Numerical simulations have difficulty reproducing the DR. High-resolution simulations easily fall into the anti-solar DR regime with the existence of fast and small-scale turbulence. This is part of the convective conundrum, one of the most critical problems in solar physics. In this study, we use the supercomputer Fugaku which is currently the fastest computer in the world (Top 500 list, November 2020), and carry out unprecedentedly high-resolution simulations of the solar global convection zone. As a result, we achieve the first successful reproduction of the solar DR. In the highest resolution calculation, the magnetic field becomes dominant throughout the convection zone and suppresses the convection significantly. This suppression leads to the reproduction of the solar-like DR with the fast equator. In this study, a part of the convective conundrum is solved.