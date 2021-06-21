Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Using K2 To Expand Exoplanet Demographics

Presentation #307.02 in the session “Extrasolar Planets III”.

by J. Zink
Over the course of several years the Kepler mission, which continuously collected photometric data from a single patch of the sky, provided a uniform set of transiting exoplanet detections. This catalog remains the gold standard for transiting exoplanet occurrence rate studies. However, 18 additional fields of data, sampling a variety of Galactic latitudes, were collected following the malfunction that led to the end of the Kepler prime mission. Better known as the K2 mission, these fields provide a unique opportunity to understand how exoplanet occurrence is affected by Galactic latitude, stellar metallicity, and stellar age. With a fully automated pipeline now able to detect and vet transit signals in K2 data, we can measure the sample completeness and reliability. Correspondingly, I will present the first uniform analysis of small transiting exoplanet occurrence outside of the Kepler field. Additionally, with the full K2 sample now processed, I will discuss how we can incorporate this new catalog of planets into our current demographics analysis to expand our understanding of system architecture and planet formation mechanisms.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
