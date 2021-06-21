Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

PHANGS Results: The Giant Molecular Cloud Population of the Local Universe

Presentation #310.01 in the session “Extragalactic Interstellar Medium: PHANGS”.

by A. Hughes, E. Rosolowsky, A. Leroy, and PHANGS collaboration
In this contribution, I will present an overview of the giant molecular cloud (GMC) population in the local Universe identified using high resolution CO data from the PHANGS-ALMA Large Program. The GMC catalogs generated from the PHANGS-ALMA data contain 10000s of clouds in ~70 nearby galaxies within 20 Mpc, enabling the largest comparative study of GMC properties to date. I will present highlights from our statistical investigation into how the properties and organization of GMCs in nearby galaxies vary with host galaxy properties, ISM conditions and dynamical environment.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
