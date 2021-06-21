PHANGS Results: The Giant Molecular Cloud Population of the Local Universe

In this contribution, I will present an overview of the giant molecular cloud (GMC) population in the local Universe identified using high resolution CO data from the PHANGS-ALMA Large Program. The GMC catalogs generated from the PHANGS-ALMA data contain 10000s of clouds in ~70 nearby galaxies within 20 Mpc, enabling the largest comparative study of GMC properties to date. I will present highlights from our statistical investigation into how the properties and organization of GMCs in nearby galaxies vary with host galaxy properties, ISM conditions and dynamical environment.