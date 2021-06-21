PHANGS-MUSE: Probing The Chemo-dynamical Evolution Of Disc Galaxies

We present the PHANGS-MUSE survey, a 172 hour ESO large program that uses the MUSE integral field spectrograph at the VLT to observe 19 nearby spiral galaxies at ~50pc resolution, with 1.5 million spatially independent spectra. Our imaging covers fully the star-forming disk, where molecular gas is resolved into giant molecular clouds (by PHANGS-ALMA) and individual young stellar clusters are characterized (by PHANGS-HST). The MUSE campaign provides a comprehensive view of the chemo-dynamical evolution of the star formation process across the different ISM environments present within such disk galaxies. Data products place direct constraints on the underlying stellar population (age, mass, metallicities), stellar and gas kinematics, as well as deep imaging of multiple emission lines that trace both ionized nebulae and the surrounding diffuse emission. Key science goals include addressing the timescales associated with star formation, quantifying the importance of stellar driven feedback, studying the chemical enrichment and mixing, and connecting the local conditions with the large-scale dynamics. In this presentation I will provide an overview of the survey and its status.