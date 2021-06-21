Probing Kilonova Ejecta Properties Using A Catalog Of Short Gamma-ray Burst Observations

The discovery of GW170817 and GRB170817A in tandem with AT2017gfo cemented the connection between neutron star mergers, short gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), and kilonovae. While gravitational wave detectors are on hiatus, short GRBs present an exciting avenue for continued kilonova searches. In this talk, I will present our comprehensive catalog of optical and near-infrared observations of 85 short GRBs discovered in the last 15 years, including detections of kilonova candidates, low-luminosity afterglows, and deep upper limits. I will discuss how this catalog reveals diversity in kilonovae uniformly observed from a pole-on viewing angle, including that deep upper limits of a number of bursts probe lower luminosities than AT2017gfo. In addition, I will show that past observational follow-up of short GRBs is more constraining of lanthanide-poor rather than lanthanide-rich kilonovae. Future targeted follow-up of short GRBs may uncover further kilonovae diversity and provide insights to the progenitors and remnant of a burst.