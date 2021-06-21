Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Gamma-ray Burst Jets: Evolution Over Cosmic Time And New Predictions For The High Redshift Star Formation Rate

Presentation #311.04 in the session “Gamma Ray Bursts I”.

by N. M. Lloyd-Ronning, A. Aykutalp, J. Johnson, V. U. Hurtado, and C. Ceccobello
Published onJun 18, 2021
There is tantalizing evidence that the jets launched from gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are narrower (more tightly collimated) at higher redshifts. This has important implications on both the physics of the jet launch, and also on estimates of the high redshift star formation rate from gamma-ray bursts. We present the observational evidence for the GRB jet opening angle-redshift anti-correlation, discuss the potential physical mechanisms responsible for this correlation, and, finally, provide estimates of the high redshift star formation rate accounting for this effect.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
