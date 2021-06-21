Non-LTE Rovibrational Analysis of Carbon Sulfide in Photodissociation Regions

With infrared and sub-millimeter wavelength data acquired from ALMA and Hershel and the impending launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, it is important to have accurate rovibrational data for molecules of astrophysical interest. Here we build a database of collisional data for CS excitation due to H 2 collisions and test it in various astrophysical models. The database includes vibrational and rotational excitation for v=0, J=0-30; v=1, J=0-20; and v=2, J=0-10 obtained from previous close-coupling calculations [1] and new coupled-states results. Using Radex [2], we predict rovibrational emisson in the far and near infrared from a isothermal sphere and explore line ratio diagnostics. Using Cloudy [3], we consider the emission of CS from Leiden Benchmark Photodissociation (PDR) models [4] and for a model of the Orion Bar. We also explore the effects of including He colliders. This work was partially support by NASA grant NNX16AF09G.

[1] Yang, B. et al. 2018, Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 20, 45

[2] van der Tak, F. et al. 2007, A&A, 468, 627

[3] Ferland, G. J. et al. 2017, Rev. Mexiana de Astron. y Astrof., 53, 385

[4] Rollig, et al. 2007, A&A, 476, 187