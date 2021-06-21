The DKIST user tools aim to lower the barrier of entry to scientific discovery with the DKIST level one data. The tools provide standard Python interfaces to the data and coordinate information in a way that enables interoperability with the wider Python ecosystem. The user tools are based on widely used Python packages such as Dask and matplotlib as well as the SunPy and Astropy packages.

The DKIST user tools will provide Python interfaces for: searching the DKIST Data Centre, retrieving metadata about datasets in ASDF format, downloading whole datasets or subsets as collections of FITS files, loading data from large numbers of FITS files efficiently and transparently performing high-level operations on the data and coordinate information in tandem.

This poster will provide demonstrations of implemented and future functionality and discuss the integration with analysis and visualization libraries in the wider SunPy, Astropy and scientific Python ecosysytems.