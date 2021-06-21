Boundary data-driven MHD simulations of the evolution of AR 11158

We have performed initial data-driven MHD simulations of the emergence and evolution of Active Region (AR) 11158, using a lower boundary driving electric field inferred from the time sequence of vector magnetograms observed by the SDO/HMI with the PDFI-SS inversion method (developed by Fisher et al. 2020), and an additional driving electric field that represents sunspot rotation and shearing at the polarity inversion line (PIL). We found that highly sheared, S-shaped sigmoid loops form above the PIL of the central delta-sunspot, showing morphology similar to that seen in the SDO/AIA observations. We experiment with the additional electric field that drives the sunspot rotation and shearing at the PIL and examine the conditions for the development of the eruptive flares.

Acknowledgement: This work is supported in part by the NASA LWS grant 80NSSC19K0070 to NCAR.