New Four-Band Photometry of RR Lyrae Stars in M3

We present three months of observations of variable stars in the globular cluster M3. The data were obtained at Lick Observatory with the 0.76 m Katzman Automatic Imaging Telescope (KAIT) and the 1 m Nickel telescope. We conduct photometric analysis with the Period Identification Pipeline Suite (PIPS) used by Hoffman et al. (2021, arXiv:2008.09778). PIPS has undergone significant upgrades by our group to allow for more efficient and accurate period detection for variable stars. Using these photometric data, we analyze how RR Lyrae stars are distributed along the instability strip, which is related to the cluster’s Oosterhoff type. We make comparisons to studies done by Ferro et al. (2016, Astrophysics and Space Science, Volume 361, Issue 5, article id.175, 27 pp.) regarding the evolution of Oosterhoff types entering the instability strip in different globular clusters.