Rotation Distributions around the Kraft Break with TESS and Kepler: The Influences of Mass, Metallicity, and Binarity

The year-long lightcurves observed in the southern continuous viewing zone (SCVZ) of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the abundance of rotation periods measured with the Kepler Space Telescope provide the ideal laboratory to understand stellar rotation across the main sequence. Here, we find that while we can measure rotation periods from lightcurves in the TESS SCVZ and use TESS lightcurves to identify other classes of stellar variability (e.g. pulsations), instrument systematics prevent the detection of rotation signals longer than the TESS orbital period of 13.7 days. Due to this detection limit, we combine more traditional methods of measuring rotation from spectroscopic data with data from TESS and Kepler to conduct our analysis. Using rotation periods derived from rotational velocities measured by the APOGEE spectroscopic survey and radii inferred using the Gaia mission, we find that we can trace rotation as a function of evolutionary state and analyze the distribution of rotation periods as a function of binarity around the Kraft Break. Additionally, the distribution of detected stars in Kepler and TESS reveals key differences between stellar populations probed by these two missions, with TESS probing a significant population of young stars that were not present in the Kepler sample.