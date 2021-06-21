The Thacher Observatory Supernova Search: Stats, Limits, and Completeness

We present the efficacy and sensitivity of the Thacher supernova search, which targets ~1300 galaxies closer than ~40 Mpc. We present analyses of our ~400 vetted template images and ~26,000 science images that have been collected since 2018, including basic statistics, injection and recovery, and the detection of known transients and Solar System objects, to determine the limits and completeness of our survey. New strategies based on our results aimed at boosting our likelihood of finding a nearby Type Ia supernova are also presented.