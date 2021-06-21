Identifying the Chemical Impact of Early Accretion Outbursts

The solar system formed around 4.6 billion years ago from a condensation of matter inside of a molecular cloud. We can get insights into this complex formation process and our own solar system’s formation by observing nearby young stars currently assembling their own exoplanetary systems. Protoplanetary disks are circumstellar disks of matter, including gas and dust, from which planets eventually form. While there are many theories, not much is yet known as to when and where this happens, and what this implies for future planets’ compositions. For example, the solar system’s water formed in a cold, < 50K reservoir. Did it originate in the cold, prestellar cloud or perhaps later in the outer regions of a protoplanetary disk? By modeling chemistry in the midplane and factoring in early accretion outbursts, we aim to get a better understanding of the chemical origins of our solar system, and how much different environments may contribute. We will also discuss future plans in incorporating the role of ice from the outer disk in the chemistry of the terrestrial planet forming region.