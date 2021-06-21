Growth And Dissipation Of Be Star Disks In Misaligned Binary Systems

B-emission (Be) stars are B-type stars which are known to have or have had a gaseous circumstellar disk around their equator. Many Be stars exist in binary systems, and it has been posed that all Be stars may have a binary companion. Studies of 3-dimensional (3D) smoothed particle hydrodynamics (SPH) simulations of Be binary systems have revealed spiral density enhancements being produced in the disk due to the influence of the binary companion in both coplanar and misaligned scenarios. Recent advancements in computational ability allows predicted observations of SPH models to be produced from the 3D Monte Carlo radiative transfer code HDUST. In this presentation, I’ll review the effects of disk truncation, tilting, and density enhancements already found from SPH simulations, as well as outline our new work focused on misaligned Be binary systems. I will show new findings about how a misaligned binary companion can cause the disk to oscillate and dissipate unevenly during its growth and dissipation phases, and discuss how these effects can be seen in observables.