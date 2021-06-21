Updates For The Laser Antenna Surface Scanning Instrument On The Green Bank Telescope

To reach the surface accuracy required for efficient high frequency observations, the Green Bank Telescope uses an active surface of 2004 panels, which can be adjusted in real time, to form the primary reflector. Green Bank Observatory has continued to explore the use of a commercial terrestrial laser scanner, deemed the Laser Antenna Surface Scanning Instrument (LASSI), to reduce the time required to make these surface corrections. LASSI was installed on the GBT in the fall of 2020 and is currently under commissioning. Here we present the latest results of the LASSI system.