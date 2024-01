R Coronae Borealis stars are a rare, enigmatic class of variable stars. They are predominantly located near the Galactic Bulge and within the Magellanic Clouds. Utilizing new data from Gaia and spectra of these stars, we present a 3-D map of their distribution within the Milky Way, as well as their Galactic velocities so that we can further understand what population of the Milky Way they belong to.