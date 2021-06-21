Thousands of hours of Hubble and Spitzer observations have revealed thousands of galaxies in the first billion years. Some of the best and brightest are strongly magnified by gravitational lensing due to massive galaxy clusters. JWST is preparing to observe the most distant galaxies known and discover evermore distant galaxies in the first 3% of cosmic history yet to be explored. In this talk, I will preview upcoming JWST Cycle 1 observations of strongly lensed high-redshift galaxies at z > 6.