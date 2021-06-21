Skip to main content
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Relics: Parsec-Scale Star Clusters In The First Billion Years

Presentation #324.09 in the session “Galaxy Evolution”.

by B. Welch
Recent discoveries of small lensed star clusters have pushed the limits of scales we can observe with the power of gravitational lensing. I will present RELICS observations of the highly magnified Sunrise Arc, a 15” long lensed arc observed at z = 6.2. This arc hosts multiple images of a star cluster with radius r < 10 parsecs, the smallest yet measured at z > 1. Besides this most prominent feature, the arc contains six other clump structures, including what appears to be a core at the center of the galaxy. The impressive magnification of this arc will allow us to study this reionization-era galaxy in exceptional detail, and it will be an excellent target for the upcoming JWST.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
