Mock Grism Simulations for Roman Space Telescope

Presentation #325.03 in the session “Data Handling”.
The Roman Space Telescope’s ability to obtain deep near-infrared spectra over a wide field of view offers many exciting scientific opportunities but also presents challenging technical reduction issues. To investigate this further, we developed grism simulations that account for key parameters that will vary considerably across Roman’s field of view and wavelength range. We present these simulations and preview a Roman grism deep field data challenge that will be open to the astronomy community.