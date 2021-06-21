Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Mock Grism Simulations for Roman Space Telescope

Presentation #325.03 in the session “Data Handling”.

by A. Gabrielpillai, I. Wold, J. Rhoads, and S. Malhotra
Published onJun 18, 2021
Mock Grism Simulations for Roman Space Telescope

The Roman Space Telescope’s ability to obtain deep near-infrared spectra over a wide field of view offers many exciting scientific opportunities but also presents challenging technical reduction issues. To investigate this further, we developed grism simulations that account for key parameters that will vary considerably across Roman’s field of view and wavelength range. We present these simulations and preview a Roman grism deep field data challenge that will be open to the astronomy community.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with