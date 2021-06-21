Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

STRIA: A new module within FORWARD towards modelling PUNCH datasets

Presentation #328.02 in the session “Solar Physics Division (SPD): Simulations, Magnetic Fields, and Coronal Structure and Heating”.

by C. R. Gilly, S. Cranmer, and S. Gibson
A new module is being written within the FORWARD toolkit in SSW which will help us to interpret future observations from the PUNCH mission (a new heliosphere imager being launched in 2023). This presentation will consist of preliminary results from this project. The next step past this striated model (STRIA) will involve placing radially outflowing blobs of plasma into the model and discerning expected detection challenges/limits.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
