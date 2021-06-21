A Statistical Study Of Magnetic Flux Ropes: Comparing Their Footpoints With Rotational Sunspots

In our previous statistical study of solar magnetic flux ropes, we found that half of eruptive MFRs is associated with rotational sunspots. Motivated by these results, we intend to investigate relationship between MFRs’ footpoints and rotational sunspots, which may help us understanding mechanisms of MFR formation. In this study, we select 10 active regions (ARs) containing single rotational sunspot observed by Solar Dynamics Observatory We analyze five days evolution of each AR when it appears within 45° from the central meridian. During the evolution, erupting MFRs are found in about half ARs. All erupting MFRs’ footpoints are well identified by our new method. We then compare magnetic properties of MFRs and the corresponding ARs several hours before eruptions, and geometric relationship between rotational sunspot s and MFRs’ feet. The results show that footpoints of most erupting MFRs are co spatial with rotational sunspots More exciting, we find a spiral like current ribbon develops simultaneously with formation of a MFR .