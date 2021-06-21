A Type III Radio Burst Event Observed Jointly by the Expanded Owens Valley Solar Array and the Parker Solar Probe

Solar type III radio bursts are generated by beams of energetic electrons that travel outward along open magnetic field lines through the corona and the interplanetary space. Here we report a type III burst event observed jointly by the Expanded Owens Valley Solar Array (EOVSA) and the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) near its second perihelion in April 2019. This type III burst event is associated with a solar jet near the boundary of a solar active region, which manifests in EOVSA 1-18 GHz dynamic spectrum as a group of impulsive microwave bursts. The type III burst event continues to the interplanetary space in the decameter-kilometer wavelength range (300kHz-30MHz) observed by multiple spacecraft including PSP/FIELDS, and appears to reach the local plasma frequency at the spacecraft. In addition, the type III burst event coincides with an enhanced suprathermal electron population with an anti-sunward beam-like component as measured by PSP/SWEAP. We discuss the source region of the type-III-burst-emitting energetic electrons and their transport from near the solar surface to the interplanetary space.