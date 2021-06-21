The Relation Between Plasma Properties And UV Intensity Fluctuations In Equatorial Coronal Holes

While the origin of the solar wind is still an open problem, observations indicate that fast, and sometimes slow, wind originates from equatorial coronal holes. However, the exact locations within them, and the mechanisms that cause the heating and outward acceleration of solar plasmas, are not understood. In the present study, we investigate the relation between the plasma properties in the chromosphere, transition region, and corona and the properties of UV intensity fluctuations in equatorial coronal holes. We analyzed UV spectroscopic and imaging data from the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) in the lower atmosphere and EUV coronal images from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)/Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) spacecraft. Doppler and non-thermal velocities in the lower atmosphere and contemporaneous UV emission time series are used to identify sites of turbulent (or persistent) processes in the solar atmosphere. The line-of-sight SDO/Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) magnetic field measurements provide a context for the physical environment.