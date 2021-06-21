Solar Coronal Cavities In A Pseudostreamer

Pseudostreamers, also known as unipolar streamers, separate coronal holes of the same polarity and are not accompanied by a current sheet in the outer corona. Their basic morphology consists of loop arcades embedding one or two prominence cavities, a cusp, and a narrow, long stalk. In this work, we measure and compare cavity physical parameters, including morphology and lifetime. We also produce potential-field and NLFFF models of a pseudostreamer to interpret observations from SDO, MLSO/K-Cor, and STEREO/EUVI. Understanding the physical characteristics of pseudostreamer cavities can provide key information on the evolution and stability of these large magnetic structures. This work is supported by NASA grant 80NSSC20K1445 to the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.