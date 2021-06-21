Skip to main content
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Large-scale EUV Waves and Their Implications for Global Coronal Seismology

Presentation #328.17 in the session “Solar Physics Division (SPD): Simulations, Magnetic Fields, and Coronal Structure and Heating”.

by W. Liu, M. Jin, T. Wang, L. Ofman, and X. Sun
Large-scale extreme ultraviolet (EUV) waves associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares can provide novel diagnostics of the solar corona on global scales, an area yet to be fully exploited. We perform detailed analysis of various behaviors, such as reflection, refraction, and diffraction of several well-observed EUV waves, including those associated with the SOL2017-09-10 X8.2 flare and the SOL2011-02-15 X2 flare. We also performed data-constrained MHD simulations of these events using the University of Michigan Alfven Wave Solar Model (AWSoM). By comparing the observations and simulations, we benchmark diagnostics of the magnetic field strengths and thermal properties of the solar corona. This opens the door to the full applications to global coronal seismology using large-scale EUV waves.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
