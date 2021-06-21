The Launch Mechanism of Protostellar Outflows in MHD Simulations

No comments here
Presentation #329.01 in the session “Protostars and YSOs”.
We use 3D resistive MHD simulations to explore the launch mechanisms at play in the protostellar phase. There are two such mechanisms, 1. driven by the gradient of a twisted magnetic field, and 2. a magnetocentrifugal outflow, which is invoked in the literature and sometimes applied to different launch regions. Here we explore the driving mechanism of the wide-angle outflow. We find evidence for a possible hybrid mechanism by studying the time evolution of the disk, pseudo disk, and surrounding region.