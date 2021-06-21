Measuring Optical Extinction Of Young Stellar Objects And Outbursters With Diffuse Interstellar Bands

Determining the total line-of-sight extinction to actively accreting young stellar objects (YSOs) can be difficult, especially during outburst or flaring events. The diffuse interstellar bands (DIBs) have been shown in previous studies to correlate well with column densities of interstellar material, and therefore extinction measurements, for early-type stars. We employ the correlations found in the literature and new measurements of equivalent width in the 5780 Å and 6614 Å DIBs features of a sample of outbursting YSOs to infer their E(B-V) values. We compare the resulting extinction values to previous estimates for these sources, and discuss the prospects for the use of DIBs in understanding the environments of YSOs.