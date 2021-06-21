NuSTAR 2020 Observation of Galactic Center Non-thermal X-ray Filament G0.13-0.11

One of the most mysterious phenomena at the center of our galaxy is the existence of numerous filaments within the central few hundred parsecs of the Galaxy. Probing these filaments can reveal powerful particle accelerators as well as help us to understand the magnetic field structures in the Galactic center. Using our most recent 2020 observation obtained by the NuSTAR telescope, we performed a follow-up study on one of the brightest Galactic center X-ray filaments, G0.11-0.13, aiming to find out whether this filament is powered by a pulsar within it. Through spectral analysis, we confirmed its non-thermal nature. Its X-ray luminosity has maintained the level from 2016 to 2020, while its spectrum shows a trend of softening. Our next step is to perform a pulsation search to investigate whether the point source within the filament is a pulsar. The nature of this filament will shed light on the origin of the numerous filaments in the Galactic center.