Abstract
Published on Jun 18, 2021

Spectroscopic confirmation of z~7 Lyman-alpha emitters from LAGER using Keck/LRIS

Presentation #331.07 in the session “Dwarf Galaxies, Spiral Galaxies, and Galaxy Evolution”.

by S. Harish, I. Wold, J. Rhoads, S. Malhotra, W. Hu, J. Wang, Z. Zheng, L. Infante, F. Barrientos, A. Walker, and LAGER team
LAGER (Lyman Alpha Galaxies in the Epoch of Reionization) is an unprecedented survey to identify redshift 7 galaxies using narrowband imaging over 24 square degrees, and to use their properties to study the reionization. I will present results from a program of LAGER spectroscopic followup using Keck/LRIS. We detect Lyman-alpha emission in 16 candidates in two fields (12 in COSMOS, 4 in WIDE-12), with a net confirmation rate of ~80%. We reduced our data using PypeIt (a Python-based data reduction pipeline), and developed pipeline optimizations for line emitters and faint galaxies, which we can share. These new confirmations increase the sample of spectroscopically confirmed LAEs at z~7 by a factor >3.

