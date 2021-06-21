Spectroscopic confirmation of z~7 Lyman-alpha emitters from LAGER using Keck/LRIS

LAGER (Lyman Alpha Galaxies in the Epoch of Reionization) is an unprecedented survey to identify redshift 7 galaxies using narrowband imaging over 24 square degrees, and to use their properties to study the reionization. I will present results from a program of LAGER spectroscopic followup using Keck/LRIS. We detect Lyman-alpha emission in 16 candidates in two fields (12 in COSMOS, 4 in WIDE-12), with a net confirmation rate of ~80%. We reduced our data using PypeIt (a Python-based data reduction pipeline), and developed pipeline optimizations for line emitters and faint galaxies, which we can share. These new confirmations increase the sample of spectroscopically confirmed LAEs at z~7 by a factor >3.